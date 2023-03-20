MBL Wealth LLC Acquires 29,452 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 957.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 150,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,782.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 447,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after buying an additional 424,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,320. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.