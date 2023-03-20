MBL Wealth LLC Acquires 4,100 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.43. The stock had a trading volume of 41,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,898. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $102.30. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.28.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.