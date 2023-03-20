MBL Wealth LLC Has $612,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $638.71. The company had a trading volume of 440,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,500. The company has a market capitalization of $266.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $597.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

