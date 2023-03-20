MBL Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,387 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.58. 197,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,920. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

