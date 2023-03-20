MBL Wealth LLC Purchases 5,754 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:PTLC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,417 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

