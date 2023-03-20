MBL Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 563.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 108,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 92,074 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.42. 960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,422. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $24.49.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

