MBL Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,594 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $23,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,378.3% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 225,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 218,677 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 70,780 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock remained flat at $47.03 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,701. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $48.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.