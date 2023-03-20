MBL Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,579 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.87. 656,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,077. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $110.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.24.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

