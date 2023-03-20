MBL Wealth LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MBL Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,274,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,603,738. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

