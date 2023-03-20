MBL Wealth LLC Sells 330 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MBL Wealth LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $197.69. The company had a trading volume of 541,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,417. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

