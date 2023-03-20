McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAAGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter.

McRae Industries Price Performance

Shares of MCRAA stock remained flat at $42.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. McRae Industries has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

McRae Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

Earnings History for McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA)

