Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $172.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 21.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

