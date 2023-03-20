Metahero (HERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $735,994.62

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $25.42 million and approximately $735,994.62 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.18 or 0.01206221 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009911 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.13 or 0.01493282 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00021588 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

