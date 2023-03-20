Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0050

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Metahero has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $25.27 million and $704,709.14 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.51 or 0.01218418 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009832 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.72 or 0.01494688 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00021548 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

