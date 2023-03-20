MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Cap of $130.59 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $29.34 or 0.00105261 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $130.59 million and $5.00 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00030753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019464 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00198121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,871.59 or 0.99981349 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 29.05928995 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $5,009,927.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

