MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFAGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.45.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,303. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

Insider Activity at MFA Financial

In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 644,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,122,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 193,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.