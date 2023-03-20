MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.45.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,303. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at MFA Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 644,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,122,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 193,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.