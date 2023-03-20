MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,818. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.05.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,248,070. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $165,932,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after buying an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.