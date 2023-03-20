Mina Trading 8% Higher This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002867 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $694.00 million and approximately $64.06 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,014,262,013 coins and its circulating supply is 870,821,429 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,014,067,612.8400393 with 870,450,887.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.84077198 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $54,661,935.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

