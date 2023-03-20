Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.22 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $7.75 million and $1.22 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol is a decentralized platform for creating and trading synthetic assets that track the price of real-world assets. It was created by a team of developers led by Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs. Mirror Protocol is primarily used for trading synthetic assets on its platform, allowing users to gain exposure to real-world assets without actually owning them. The platform also allows users to participate in governance and liquidity provision by staking MIR tokens.”

