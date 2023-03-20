Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOD. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

MOD traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 61,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,152. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $335,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

