Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $38.86.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MC traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,762. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.46. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.52.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $566,629.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,631.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758 over the last three months. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.