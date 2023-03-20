Monero Price Reaches $153.88 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $153.88 or 0.00548583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $80.82 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,050.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.32 or 0.00293490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00073640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00478732 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,254,905 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

