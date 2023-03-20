Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.05).

MONY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.17) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.17) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.80) price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 20th.

MONY stock opened at GBX 231.60 ($2.82) on Monday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162.30 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 244.50 ($2.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 228 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 203.10. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,781.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

