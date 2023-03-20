Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $250.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.95. The firm has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.50.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.