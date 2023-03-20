Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,374 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Flower City Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,906,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.27 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

