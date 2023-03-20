Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $89.19 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

