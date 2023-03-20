MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $53.15 million and $5.96 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00350127 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,083.69 or 0.25448424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,732,039,555 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MovieBloc is a blockchain-based platform for the movie and home entertainment industry that aims to provide transparent revenue sharing, equal screening opportunities, and diverse content to viewers while rewarding them for their contributions. The platform allows creators to get revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity. Users get access to a variety of content and are rewarded for providing curation, subtitles, and marketing materials to the community. The platform has screened over 100 movies and dramas and has established MBL Media, a content IP development company, to develop animation and movie content. The MBL token is used for economic activity on the platform such as watching premium content, paying translators, donating to creators and translators, and rewarding users for their contributions. MovieBloc project was launched in May 2019, and has since been listed on multiple exchanges. The platform recently moved to the Ontology mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

