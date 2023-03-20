Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 53,567 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,134 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 53,567 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,108,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,844,000 after buying an additional 1,107,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,350,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,594,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635,453. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

