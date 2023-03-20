Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.12. 2,510,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,594,443. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

