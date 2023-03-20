Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,145 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance makes up about 1.0% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Credit Acceptance worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth $35,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $1,221,680 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $11.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $407.16. 14,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,664. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 23.10 and a quick ratio of 23.10. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $648.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.26 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

