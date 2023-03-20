Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Coterra Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth $57,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 912.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 100,235 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.52. 1,835,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,479,636. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

