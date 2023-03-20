Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 2,076 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 6.3% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of W. R. Berkley worth $26,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 132.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,069,000 after acquiring an additional 968,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $62.11. 296,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,976. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

