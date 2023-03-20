Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 3,221 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $128,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,640. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.68. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

