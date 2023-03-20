Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned about 0.34% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 1.9 %

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

CTO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.30. 108,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,869. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,982.52%.

Insider Activity at CTO Realty Growth

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,719. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $378,837.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,719. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Albright acquired 6,200 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $105,462.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,870 shares of company stock worth $947,919 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.