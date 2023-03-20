MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of MRC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,865. The company has a market cap of $751.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. MRC Global has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.90.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. MRC Global’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 427.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,968 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MRC Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MRC Global by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,036,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 300,767 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

