Multichain Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $179.65 million and $3.39 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multichain has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Multichain token can currently be bought for about $9.78 or 0.00034935 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

