Mustang Bio (MBIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st.

Mustang Bio Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $0.36 on Monday. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 482,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 626,995 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 724.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 116,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.