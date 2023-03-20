Mustang Bio (MBIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st.
Mustang Bio Trading Down 7.7 %
NASDAQ MBIO opened at $0.36 on Monday. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio Company Profile
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.
Featured Articles
