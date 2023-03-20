Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,516,000 after acquiring an additional 706,560 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after acquiring an additional 347,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after acquiring an additional 206,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,104,000 after acquiring an additional 195,094 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.74. 103,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,498. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.56.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

