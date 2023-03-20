Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 15,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 87,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.87. 15,499,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,495,039. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

