Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 358,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $19,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,886. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

