Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $28.98. 12,253,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,417,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

