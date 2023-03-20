Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $7.97 on Monday, hitting $638.94. 529,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,637. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $266.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $597.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.31.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

