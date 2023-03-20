Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 17,190 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,190 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $7,832,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $50.33. 1,404,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,343. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

