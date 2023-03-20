Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 510 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,871. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $171.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.61.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.