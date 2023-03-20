Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Myer’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Myer Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 587.17.
About Myer
Read More
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
- Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
- The Worst Could be Behind for Adidas After CEO Change
Receive News & Ratings for Myer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.