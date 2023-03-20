Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Myer’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Myer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 587.17.

About Myer

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. It offers womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, homewares, beauty products, electrical goods, toys, gift products, and general merchandise. The company operates 58 stores under the Myer brand name. It is also involved in the online retailing business under the sass & bide, and Marcs and David Lawrence brand names.

