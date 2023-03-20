Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.20. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $81.75.

Nathan’s Famous Increases Dividend

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is 44.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 268,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 35.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nathan’s Famous

(Get Rating)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.