National Bank Financial Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $31.71.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.