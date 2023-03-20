National Bankshares Lowers Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a C$12.75 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.03.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$9.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$653.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

(Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.