National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

