National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Western Life Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:NWLI traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $166.94 and a 1-year high of $309.25. The firm has a market cap of $863.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

