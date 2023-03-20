National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised National Western Life Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.
NASDAQ:NWLI traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $166.94 and a 1-year high of $309.25. The firm has a market cap of $863.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.81.
National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.
